Students created an electric motorcycle that can go almost as far as a Tesla on one charge

A group of students created an electric motorcycle that has a range almost as stellar as the Tesla Model X.

The bike, named STORM Pulse, can go 380 kilometers (240 miles) on a single charge — just 10 miles short of the Model X and 25 miles short of Tesla’s latest Model S 85D.

It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than 5 seconds, which is better than most electric vehicles currently on the market (granted, it’s a much smaller vehicle). The bike also has a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour).

The motorcycle is powered by a battery pack that generates up to 28.5 kWh of energy. The battery pack is easy to swap out (it only takes seven minutes to change) and can be charged 80 per cent in 38 minutes.

STORM Pulse was created by a group of students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. To demonstrate the electric bike’s potential to the world, the students are participating in the 80 Day Race, which starts April 2017 in Paris and heads east toward China. The race tasks participating teams to travel the world in 80 days without using any fossil fuels.

The students are relying on a group of volunteers, dubbed STORM Grid, that are providing plug-in points to charge the bike. Overall, the students’ trip will amount to a total of 40,000 kilometers (almost 25,000 miles).

Before the race, the students will run the bike on an 80-day world tour in 2016. Unlike the 2017 race, the emphasis of this tour is not on speed but on energy conservation and getting the word out about the bike. The 2016 world tour is 26,000 kilometers (a little over 16,100 miles).

STORM Eindhoven A close-up of the bike’s powertrain.

“To be able to do that, you could say one has entered territory that was previously reserved for Tesla only,” the bike’s designers write on their website.

The 29 students began working on the electric motorcycle September 2014.

Another team from Eindhoven University recently created a four-seat, solar-powered car that can go 600 miles on a single charge. The car has a tunnel down the middle to reduce the amount of energy needed to move it forward.

