This Is What Happened To Occupy Wall Street Protesters After They Were Evicted

Photo: Robert Johnson
Following the Occupy Wall Street evictions from Zuccotti Park Tuesday, protesters went to Foley Square about a half-mile away near City Hall.There, they set up actress and stunt-woman Eileen Weisinger, with a sign offering information about the “Mobile movement.”
Weisinger didn’t offer her background, but something about her was strikingly non-protester like, so we looked her up when we got back to the office.
Weisinger sent us to the intersection of 6th and Canal Street.
The following slides show what we found and what the protesters were up to following this morning’s raid.
Photos by Daniel Goodman.
Police are standing inside the perimeter of a makeshift fence, refusing to allow anyone in and unable to say when the park will open
Occupiers that managed to salvage some of their possessions were on the move trying to find someplace to rest
This girl, in the red, from NYU's Journalism School called on protesters at last nights raid to talk to her. We didn't witness any takers.
