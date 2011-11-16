This Is What Happened To Occupy Wall Street Protesters After They Were Evicted

Actress Eileen Weisinger from Iron Man 2 was at Foley Square providing Occupy info.

Photo: Robert Johnson

Following the Occupy Wall Street evictions from Zuccotti Park Tuesday, protesters went to Foley Square about a half-mile away near City Hall.There, they set up actress and stunt-woman Eileen Weisinger, with a sign offering information about the “Mobile movement.”



Weisinger didn’t offer her background, but something about her was strikingly non-protester like, so we looked her up when we got back to the office.

Weisinger sent us to the intersection of 6th and Canal Street.

The following slides show what we found and what the protesters were up to following this morning’s raid.

Photos by Daniel Goodman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.