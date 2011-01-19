The SEC Just Hired This Woman To Oversee Asset Managers -- Guess Which Bank She's From

Photo: Connect

Goldman Sachs’ former Asset Management CIO, Eileen Rominger, just got a new job as the head of the SEC division that oversees asset managers and hedge funds, Dow Jones reports (via FoxBusiness).

Rominger managed equity funds at Goldman before she was made chief investment officer for its global portfolio management teams.The bank announced last year that Rominger would be retiring, and that no-one would take over her role.



Before Goldman – where she worked for 11 years – she worked at Oppenheimer Capital.

She has an M.B.A. in Finance from Wharton.

