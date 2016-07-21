An astronaut spoke at the RNC and skipped the Trump endorsement she was supposed to make

Eileen Collins at the RNC in Cleveland (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Eileen Collins was the first woman to command a Space Shuttle mission. She spoke Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention about the importance of space exploration. And she was supposed to endorse Donald Trump.

But she didn’t.

Her speech, according to prepared text distributed by the Republican National Committee, was supposed to end with her saying, “We need leadership that will make America first again. That leader is Donald Trump.”

Instead, she simply said, “We need leadership that will make America great again,” and then moved on to thanking the audience, without mentioning Trump even once in her speech.

As BuzzFeed reported, Collins had come under criticism for speaking at a political convention. She told Mashable that her speech was not intended to political, which it would have been if she had endorsed Trump as the RNC expected.

Former Sen. Ted Cruz is also expected to speak Wednesday without issuing an endorsement of Trump.

