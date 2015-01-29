A 13-Year-Old Made A Revolutionary Invention Out Of Lego And Now Intel Is Investing In His Company

Eighth grader Shubahm Banerjee has launched a company to develop low cost braille printers after learning the printers can cost more than $US2,0000.

His father, Niloy, became involved in his son’s company by investing $US35,000, which Shubahm used to make a more sophisticated prototype. His mother, Malini, has taken the job as CEO because Shubahm is too young.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

