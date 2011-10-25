Eight NYPD Officers Have Been Arrested For Weapons Smuggling

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Twelve people are charged, including eight NYPD officers and one New Jersey correctional officer, with gun-smuggling that distributed weapons throughout New York City.NBC New York reports that five active-duty officers and three retired officers were picked up by FBI agents and NYPD Internal Affairs Tuesday following a joint investigation.



Many of those charged face multiple federal charges including the illegal transport of goods including cigarettes and slot machines.

Names of the dozen alleged smugglers will be released today by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, FBI officials, and NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly.

This news comes after the huge ticket fixing scandal last month where 17 police officers were indicted, including high ranking officials in the NYPD, and the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

