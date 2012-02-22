Eight NBA Players You've Never Even Heard Of Are Having Stellar Seasons

Photo: YouTube

When you play in a league that features the likes of LeBron, D-Wade, Dwight Howard, and Chris Paul it is easy to get lost in the shuffle.Especially so if your NBA career is just beginning to take off.



Heck, that list above doesn’t even mention perennial All-Stars like Kevin Durant or Derrick Rose.

So don’t blame yourself if you have zero clue as to who the guy in the goofy hat pictured to the right is.

The Orlando Magic have surrounded Dwight Howard with good role players before, but none with as much promise as 23-year-old Ryan Anderson. As a big man who is lights out from three, Anderson gives Orlando a legitimate second scoring option. Philadelphia doesn't have any stars that pop out at you, but anyone who's watched any 76ers games this season knows Lou Williams ignites the offence when he comes off the bench. With year-to-year improvements leading to a per game average of 15 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, Kyle Lowry should be getting way more attention outside of Houston. Any playoff hopes the Rockets have in 2012 rest primarily on his shoulders. With 16 double-doubles already on the young season, Detroit Pistons centre Greg Monroe is living up to his lottery pick selection from a year ago. Detroit is a long way from contending, but Monroe is certain to be part of any future playoff runs. After being limited to part-time role player his first two seasons in the league, Jeff Teague is showing the Atlanta Hawks he can run an offence if given the chance. Those 12 points per game are sure to increase as Teague becomes more comfortable with the flow of the NBA game. Nikola Pekovic is quickly becoming a fan favourite in Minnesota. The Timberwolves centre's solid interior play (12 points, 7 rebounds per game) allows Kevin Love to move outside the paint where he's more comfortable. Likewise, having Pekovic down low means Love isn't over matched on defence. Danilo Gallinari will be out for a few more weeks with an ankle injury, but the Denver Nuggets will be ecstatic to have him back. Gallinari's play prior to getting hurt was proving to fans that Denver made the right choice in trading away Carmelo Anthony. The Milwaukee Bucks may have found a nice little gem in Ersan Ilyasova. The Turkish power forward has impressed in his last three games, averaging 19 points and 16 rebounds (his season marks are 10 and 8 per game, respectively). Now take a look at all the rookies taking over the NBA... These first-year guys are not playing second-fiddle to anyone >>

