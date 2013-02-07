8 Brilliant Lessons From The Investor That Taught Warren Buffett Everything He Knows

Benjamin Graham

Known to those on Wall St. as the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham’s teachings were critical to the successes of many investors that are now household names— like Warren Buffett.”Ben was this incredible teacher, I mean he was a natural,” said Buffet, in an interview with the Heilbrunn centre for Graham and Dodd Investing.



Buffett said that Graham’s book, The Intelligent Investor changed his life.

“If I hadn’t read that book in 1949, I’d have had a different future,” he said.

That’s huge coming from an investor with Buffett’s pristine track record. Columbia Business School put together a video of Graham’s most important teachings and we’ve broken them down for you here.

Graham had a keen understanding of how Wall Street worked, though his methods and ideas weren’t always popular.

Once, at a lecture, he was asked if Wall Street professionals were better at forecasting what would happen to market, and if not, then why, and here’s what he said:

“Well, we’ve been following that same question for a generation or more, and I must say frankly that our studies indicate that you have your choice between tossing coins and taking the consensus of expert opinion and the result is just about the same in each case.

Everybody in Wall St. is so smart that their brilliance offsets each other. And that whatever they know is already reflected in the level of stock prices for the much, and consequently what happens in the future represents what they don’t know.”

As Weinberg said in an interview, “Everyone I know that followed Ben had one thing in common, they never lost money. Because we were taught to buy so cheap, that no matter what happened, we were fine.”

Here’s a round up of what Wall Street biggest winners learned from Graham.

