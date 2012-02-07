Here Are 8 Great Spots That Let You Stay Above The Crowds And Still See The Giants' Victory Parade

Photo: dwilho | Flickr
The Giants won the Super Bowl and you are very excited. Once you’ve finish looting the city, flipping taxis over, and setting police officers on fire you’ll probably want to head down to the Super Bowl Victory Parade, which will be taking place tomorrow starting at 11:00 AM at Battery Place and Washington Street, and continuing up the Canyon of Heroes (Broadway) to Worth Street.The only problem is that, apparently, there are going to be over a million people at the parade and, that seems like a lot of people. Dare we say, too many people? The only logical thing to do, clearly, is to make friends with someone who lives on the parade route in a building with a roof deck. And we’ve got just the map.
If you can think of anywhere else to watch from, let us know in the comments.
176 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10038
Finally, some good news for 176 Broadway--its roof deck is the perfect place to catch the first leg of the parade. There are currently three units for sale in the building and one for rent. (Apparently, the for-rent one was once inhabited by Dan Aykroyd.)
57 READE ST NEW YORK, NY 10007
Chances are you don't know anyone who lives in Reade57--it hit the market in October and 22 of the apartments remain unsold. Most of them have balconies, though, so if you did manage to get inside one, and it was east-facing, and you were high enough up... your view of the parade would still probably be obstructed by the Leaning Tower of Broadway. Oh well.
80 CHAMBERS ST NEW YORK, NY 10013
The roof deck at 80 Chambers Street has a 360 degree view, according to the listings for the one for-sale unit in the building ($795,000) and the one for-rent ($4,500).
261 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10007
The common roof deck at 261 Broadway features a pergola, lots of furniture, a wireless internet access for all... if you can get up there. There is one unit for sale ($730,000) and one for rent ($5,500).
95 WORTH ST NEW YORK, NY 10013
The parade ends right outside the Sara nac, which has a roof deck and two units available for renting.
CITY HALL RESTAURANT, 131 DUANE ST NEW YORK, NY 10013
If you don't happen to know anyone who lives along the route, the parade passes right by City Hall Park, which probably won't be very crowded or anything.
8 SPRUCE ST NEW YORK, NY 10038
Despite the fact that it's a couple blocks from the parade route, we felt compelled to include New York by Gehry on this map because they tweeted about the view their residents are going to enjoy. It's the perfect example of how social media can be used to brag about your really tall building.
15 BROAD ST NEW YORK, NY 10005
Downtown by Philippe Starck might offer a partially obstructed view of the parade depending on the height of the buildings in between it and Broadway, but if you know somebody who lives there don't expect any sympathy from us.
