Here Are 8 Great Spots That Let You Stay Above The Crowds And Still See The Giants' Victory Parade

Photo: dwilho | Flickr

The Giants won the Super Bowl and you are very excited. Once you’ve finish looting the city, flipping taxis over, and setting police officers on fire you’ll probably want to head down to the Super Bowl Victory Parade, which will be taking place tomorrow starting at 11:00 AM at Battery Place and Washington Street, and continuing up the Canyon of Heroes (Broadway) to Worth Street.The only problem is that, apparently, there are going to be over a million people at the parade and, that seems like a lot of people. Dare we say, too many people? The only logical thing to do, clearly, is to make friends with someone who lives on the parade route in a building with a roof deck. And we’ve got just the map.



If you can think of anywhere else to watch from, let us know in the comments.

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

