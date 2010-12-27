Here Are Some Crazy Things People Are Doing With Kinect

Photo: okreylos, YouTube

Kinect, the motion-controlled sensor for Xbox 360, contains some startling technology for a $150 consumer gadget. It’s like when GPS navigators first became popular, bringing what was once highly sophisticated military technology to the masses, or when the iPhone made capacitive multitouch screens the new standard for mobile phones.As with any sufficiently advanced technology, the community wasn’t going to settle for using Kinect strictly as it was intended.



Almost as soon as it was released, people began trying to figure out how Kinect worked. Then came the hacks, then the alternate applications. Hopefully Microsoft will see fit to buy some of these ideas and release them for the product itself. In the meantime, look on in wonder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.