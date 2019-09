8 Banks That Lobbied The Hell Out Of Washington

Obama may be visiting the banks, but they’ve been visiting him for months anyways.

Lobbying expenditures jumped 16% among the eight financial firms that spent the most on lobbying, according to opensecrets.org.

The top eight spent $31 million on official lobbying.

That figure may be a pittance on Wall Street, but it probably buys a fair share of loopholes in Washington. So think of it this way… their return on lobbying investment must be enormous.

