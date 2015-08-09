These are 8 of the most creative 'Minecraft' creations ever

Dvnt/Mojang

A screenshot from 'Project Wasteland.'

'Fallout' is one of the most popular open-world series around. It's set in a post-apocalyptic America. Radiation spoils the landscape and bottlecaps are currency. The game world is enormous. Modder and builder Dvnt set out to create the landscape and gameplay of the series within 'Minecraft' -- complete with all-new creatures, a 'Pip Boy' electronic device straight out of the game, and a heads-up display.

You can learn more about the ongoing project, known as 'Project Wasteland,' here.