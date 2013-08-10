Eiffel Tower Reopening After Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated today following a bomb threat, Sky News reports.
The evacuation of the Paris landmark began around 2pm local time. According to Gráinne McCarthy of the Wall Street Journal, the threat was a false alarm and the attraction is now reopening.
Singaporean blogger Mary Tan tweeted pictures from the scene:
#eiffel #tower being evacuated! We are all being made to walk down the stairs… Wonder why?! pic.twitter.com/9ZVRYBLOas
— MaryAroundtheWorld (@maryttan) August 9, 2013
All lines cleared, no one is allowed up to the #eiffeltower and police have set up a barricade. pic.twitter.com/t6fbi3sbqC
— MaryAroundtheWorld (@maryttan) August 9, 2013
This story will be updated as we find out more…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.