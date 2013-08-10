Eiffel Tower Reopening After Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation

Adam Taylor

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated today following a bomb threat, Sky News reports.

The evacuation of the Paris landmark began around 2pm local time. According to Gráinne McCarthy of the Wall Street Journal, the threat was a false alarm and the attraction is now reopening.

Singaporean blogger Mary Tan tweeted pictures from the scene:

This story will be updated as we find out more…

