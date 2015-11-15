The story behind the 'Peace for Paris' symbol everyone is sharing

Following the news of last night’s attacks, people began sharing an image of a peace sign drawn around the Eiffel Tower in a show is support for the people of Paris.

Here’s a look. The symbol was reportedly created by London based graphic designer Jean Julien. Julien was born in France, the Daily Dot reports.

Peace for Paris pic.twitter.com/ryf6XB2d80

— jean jullien (@jean_jullien) November 13, 2015

Julien’s tweet has been retweeted over 41,000 times as of Saturday morning, and many more people have have the image independently on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Praying for Paris and the world tonight. ???????? pic.twitter.com/zPkH6To9qE

— Ben Mader (@benmadermusic) November 14, 2015

Even celebrities were sharing the image. Here’s an Instagram post from Anne Hathaway.

With my most heartfelt prayers xx A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Nov 13, 2015 at 6:59pm PST

Edited versions of Julien’s w0rk have also begun making the rounds on social media.

#prayforparis #prayersforparis #prayforpeace A photo posted by Nessie (@nessiestlr) on Nov 14, 2015 at 6:55am PST

Online, a rumour began spreading that infamous street artist Banksy was behind the symbol, after the image was shared from a Banksy fan account without crediting Julien.

This isn’t the first time one of Julien’s illustrations has going viral following a tragedy. After the Charlie Hebdo shooting in January 2015, Julien created this illustration which was also shared by thousands of people.

I am devastated by what just happened in France. #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/IxEbScqYFh

— jean jullien (@jean_jullien) January 7, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.