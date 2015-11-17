The Eiffel Tower is officially open again -- and it's lit up in blue, white, and red

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in Red, White and Blue in honour of the victims of Friday’s terrorist attacks on November 16, 2015 in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images

Following the November 13 attacks on Paris, the Eiffel Tower was shut down for security reasons — now, the City of Light is honouring those killed in the attacks by lighting the tower in the colours of the French flag.

As they are every night, the lights on the tower were turned off on Friday evening.

After a picture of the dark Eiffel Tower went on Twitter, many people actually believed the lights were turned off because of the attacks.

The tower officially reopened to the public on Monday afternoon, along with several other tourist destinations, including the Louvre, NBC reports. People cheered as the tower lit up in blue, white, and red. The city’s motto, “Fluctuat Nec Mergitur,” which translates to “tossed by the waves, but does not sink” is also being projected onto the tower.

The Eiffel Tower is not the first monument to glow blue, white, and red, in honour of the attacks.

From Israel to Australia, countries around the world have lit major landmarks in the colours of the French flag since Friday.

The Tower will remain tri-coloured until midnight on Tuesday.

