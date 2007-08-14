Eichenwald Exits Portfolio, More Money to Child Porn Star

Conde Nast’s Portfolio’s revolving door continues to expel talent. Last week: Jim Impoco, Deputy Editor, reportedly sacked for insubordination. Now, star reporter Kurt Eichenwald, Impoco’s protege, gone in the wake of the discovery of more payments to a child web porn star he wrote about for the New York Times. The Post’s Janet Whitman reports:



The exit of Eichenwald, a former star reporter for The New York Times, came Friday in the wake of allegations he gave more money than he had previously disclosed to a teenage boy who was the focus of an article on sexual exploitation on the Web. Eichenwald had previously admitted to sending a check for $2,000 to Justin Berry in June 2005 to help find and rescue the then-18-year-old star in a network of child-porn sites. A month later, when he realised Berry would be the focus of his Times feature on child porn, Eichenwald said he made sure he got the money back. The controversy heated up again last week after sealed documents in a child-molestation court case suggested that Eichenwald shelled out an additional $1,100. Sources said many of the payments were made in $25 increments under a pseudonym to a PayPal account controlled by Berry and a pedophile.

What gives? We’re sure we don’t want to know. In these troubled times for Eichenwald, however, we want to note that his book on Enron was superb and that his NYT story led to the busting of several web-pedophiles. It also may just be that Eichenwald quit in protest after the man who recruited him, Jim Impoco, got canned.

