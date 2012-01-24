EIA: Shale Gas Production Will Be HUGE In 2035

The Energy Information Association is out with its new Annual Energy Outlook.



One projection that stands out is the outlook for shale gas production (h/t Mark Perry), both as an absolute source of natural gas as well as its share of natural gas production.

Shale gas isn’t without it’s controversies considering the method in which it’s extracted, so this may alarm some environmentalists. On the other hand, this could be very encouraging for jobs.

Photo: EIA

