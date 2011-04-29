A 14% Budget Cut Just Neutered The Agency Tasked With Planning U.S. Energy Needs

The Energy Information Agency was an easy target for the first round of austerity cuts.



A $15.2 million budget cut, announced today, won’t have any immediate impact on the average American. But it will neuter the EIA’s ability to gather and publish data about energy needs.

In the middle of a worsening oil crisis, this is a dangerous move.

The EIA will lose these functions (via Gregor):

Oil and Natural Gas Information

Do not prepare or publish 2011 edition of the annual data release on U.S. proved oil and natural gas reserves.

Curtail efforts to understand linkages between physical energy markets and financial trading.

Suspend analysis and reporting on the market impacts of planned refinery outages.

Curtail collection and dissemination of monthly state-level data on wholesale petroleum product prices, including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, propane, residual fuel oil, and kerosene.

Also, terminate the preparation and publication of the annual petroleum marketing data report and the fuel oil and kerosene sales report.

Suspend auditing of data submitted by major oil and natural gas companies and reporting on their 2010 financial performance through EIA’s Financial Reporting System.

Reduce collection of data from natural gas marketing companies.

Cancel the planned increase in resources to be applied to petroleum data quality issues.

Reduce data collection from smaller entities across a range of EIA oil and natural gas surveys.

Electricity, Renewables, and Coal Information

Reduce data on electricity exports and imports.

Terminate annual data collection and report on geothermal space heating (heat pump) systems.

Terminate annual data collection and report on solar thermal systems.

Reduce data collection from smaller entities across a range of EIA electricity and coal surveys.

Consumption, Efficiency, and International Energy Information

Suspend work on EIA’s 2011 Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey (CBECS), the

Nation’s only source of statistical data for energy consumption and related characteristics of commercial buildings.

Terminate updates to EIA’s International Energy Statistics.

Energy Analysis Capacity

Halt preparation of the 2012 edition of EIA’s International Energy Outlook.

Suspend further upgrades to the National Energy modelling System (NEMS). NEMS is the

country’s preeminent tool for developing projections of U.S. energy production, consumption,

prices, and technologies and its results are widely used by policymakers, industry, and others

in making energy-related decisions. A multiyear project to replace ageing NEMS components will

be halted.

Eliminate annual published inventory of Emissions of Greenhouse Gases in the United States.

Limit responses to requests from policymakers for special analyses.

