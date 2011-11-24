Guess Which State Pays The Highest Electric Bills In America

Residents of Utah have the lowest electric bills on average, and Hawaiians have the highest, according to the Energy Information Administration (via Life Inc).



EIA’s study of bills from 2010 ranks all 50 states in terms of average energy consumption, average retail price of our electricity, and average monthly bill.

The top five states all had average monthly bills below $80. The bottom five all topped $138, with Hawaii leading the pack at $168 per month.

Photo: Energy Information Administration

Interestingly, Hawaii’s average consumption was lower than that of all the cheapest states, but their 28 cents per kilowatt-hour was easily the highest and helped buoy them to the most expensive slot.

There are many variables that contribute to a state’s consumption, including climate and the other sources of power used in the region, such as gas in the Northeast or hydropower in the Northwest.

You can see all 50 states here.

