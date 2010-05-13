20 Things You Must Know About America's Energy Future

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has released its yearly report on where U.S. energy consumption and production is going, and it looks like bad news for those who believe in a green revolution.



Oil and gas are the big long term winners in the EIA’s report, as U.S. expansion in clean fuels like nuclear, wind, and biofuels looks limited at best.

These long term predictions of the U.S. energy market can make investing in energy a simpler prospect, as they give you a 2035 timeline on where the industry is headed.

