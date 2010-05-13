20 Things You Must Know About America's Energy Future

Gregory White
oil rig explosion 2

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has released its yearly report on where U.S. energy consumption and production is going, and it looks like bad news for those who believe in a green revolution.

Oil and gas are the big long term winners in the EIA’s report, as U.S. expansion in clean fuels like nuclear, wind, and biofuels looks limited at best.

These long term predictions of the U.S. energy market can make investing in energy a simpler prospect, as they give you a 2035 timeline on where the industry is headed.

Energy consumption is set to rise dramatically between now and 2035.

Source: EIA Report

And spending on that energy is set to rise simultaneously.

Source: EIA Report

But the U.S. is also set to become a more efficient energy market.

Source: EIA Report

With a steady, if limited decline in real spending over the long term.

Source: EIA Report

But prices for electricity are set to rise.

Source: EIA Report

And oil prices will rise as well.

Source: EIA Report

Even though consumption of gasoline and diesel flattens.

Source: EIA Report

And vehicular consumption does not grow dramatically.

Source: EIA Report

Renewables role barely grows in U.S. energy production.

Source: EIA Report

Coal remains high, while wind barely rises.

Source: EIA Report

Oil prices are likely to rise, with demand growing worldwide.

Source: EIA Report

Natural gas' role looks set to grow somewhat.

Source: EIA Report

And prices will rise as a result.

Source: EIA Report

But liquids remain the real growth sector.

Source: EIA Report

And domestic production will not rise to meet that demand.

Source: EIA Report

So the gap will be made up by the world's production.

Source: EIA Report

And other dirty fuels, like coal, will continue to prosper.

Source: EIA Report

Biofuels are set to see serious gains, and may be a positive for clean energy proponents.

Source: EIA Report

But nuclear is set to lose as more plants reach old age.

Source: EIA Report

And with little growth in clean fuels, carbon emissions are set to grow, though not massively.

Source: EIA Report

Don't miss...

15 Drill-Crazy Countries That Are Running Out Of Oil

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.