Green Energy Will Continue To Play A Tiny Role In 30 Years

Despite hopes for green energy to play a bigger role in power generation, the energy department says the share of American power coming from renewable energy use will have grow just two percentage points in 2040.



Green energy consumption was at 1.6 quadrillion Btu in 2011 and is expected to climb to 4.5 quadrillion Btu in 2040.

Here’s the graph:

Photo: EIA

Its share of electricity generation fares little better, growing just 3 points:

Photo: EIA

The reason for this sluggish growth is the presumption green subsidies will be allowed to expire.

But if they’re extended, and/or natural gas prices increase, everything could change, the agency says.

