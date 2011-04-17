Demand Media's eHow Hammered By Latest Google Change

Google is still tweaking its search formula to knock off results it considers spammy, or low quality.



In its first batch of tweaks, Demand Media’s popular eHow sites were ranked higher. In a tweak made this week, however, eHow’s traffic from Google dropped over 50%, according to SEO blog Sistrix, which tracks this stuff.

Here’s a look at what Sistrix thinks happened to eHow’s traffic. For more on who won and lost from Google’s search change, click here.

Photo: Sistrix

