Egypt's President Morsi: 'Truce Between Gaza And Israel Coming Soon'

President Mohamed Morsi of Egypt is saying that a truce between Israel and Gaza is on the horizon, Al Arabiya reports.Morsi has been closely related with talks between Hamas in Gaza and Israeli officials.



But, he urges that the process is ongoing.

“There are some indications that there could be a ceasefire soon,” Mursi said at a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that there were still “no guarantees.”

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani is not so optimistic — he tells Al Arabiya “Today we will issue a statement. What will it mean? It won’t mean anything … We need to do something practical for those suffering, at least from a humanitarian point of view.”

