Egypt's Looking For A Post-Arab Spring PR Firm [THE BRIEF]

Laura Stampler
Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Egypt’s tourism business has been severely hurt since 2011’s Arab Spring. Thus, the Egyptian Tourist Authority is on the hunt for a global integrated marketing company to better its image and restore business. WPP, Publicis, and IPG are all in the running.
  • The Martin Agency took old fashioned style portraits of “Lincoln” extras wandering the street of Richmond, VA.
  • Digiday wonders if online publishers are turning into agencies.
  • Amsterdam based agency KesslerKramer is setting up shop in the U.S. Rather than opening its first American location in New York, the agency decided to open a branch in Chinatown in downtown LA.
  • T-Mobile hired Michael Sievert to be its new CMO. Sievert has worked in marketing (at P&G, Microsoft, AT&T, and IBM) for 22-years. He was most recently the CEO of Discovery Bay Games, a tablet gaming firm.
  • Jack Bamberger moved from MEC to AOL to be the company’s new head of agency and industry relations.
  • People are still petitioning to get Macy’s to drop all ties with Donald Trump.

