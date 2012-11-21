Egypt's Looking For A Post-Arab Spring PR Firm [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Flickr/Globe Trodden

Egypt’s tourism business has been severely hurt since 2011’s Arab Spring. Thus, the Egyptian Tourist Authority is on the hunt for a global integrated marketing company to better its image and restore business. WPP, Publicis, and IPG are all in the running.

The Martin Agency took old fashioned style portraits of “Lincoln” extras wandering the street of Richmond, VA.

Digiday wonders if online publishers are turning into agencies.

Amsterdam based agency KesslerKramer is setting up shop in the U.S. Rather than opening its first American location in New York, the agency decided to open a branch in Chinatown in downtown LA.

T-Mobile hired Michael Sievert to be its new CMO. Sievert has worked in marketing (at P&G, Microsoft, AT&T, and IBM) for 22-years. He was most recently the CEO of Discovery Bay Games, a tablet gaming firm.

Jack Bamberger moved from MEC to AOL to be the company’s new head of agency and industry relations.

People are still petitioning to get Macy’s to drop all ties with Donald Trump.

