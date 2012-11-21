Egypt's Looking For A Post-Arab Spring PR Firm [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Flickr/Globe Trodden
Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:
- Egypt’s tourism business has been severely hurt since 2011’s Arab Spring. Thus, the Egyptian Tourist Authority is on the hunt for a global integrated marketing company to better its image and restore business. WPP, Publicis, and IPG are all in the running.
- The Martin Agency took old fashioned style portraits of “Lincoln” extras wandering the street of Richmond, VA.
- Digiday wonders if online publishers are turning into agencies.
- Amsterdam based agency KesslerKramer is setting up shop in the U.S. Rather than opening its first American location in New York, the agency decided to open a branch in Chinatown in downtown LA.
- T-Mobile hired Michael Sievert to be its new CMO. Sievert has worked in marketing (at P&G, Microsoft, AT&T, and IBM) for 22-years. He was most recently the CEO of Discovery Bay Games, a tablet gaming firm.
- Jack Bamberger moved from MEC to AOL to be the company’s new head of agency and industry relations.
- People are still petitioning to get Macy’s to drop all ties with Donald Trump.
Previously on Business Insider Advertising:
- Here’s A Picture Of The Bomb-Like Watch That Got An Ad Exec Arrested At The Airport
- Why Helvetica Is The Only Typeface Businesses Will Use In The Future
- Samsung Pulls Its Puppy Abuse Ad
- Soon You’ll Be Able To Buy Wine Over Facebook
- NEW DATA: How The Tablet Revolution Is Already Turning Ecommerce On Its Head
- This Adman Was Arrested At An Airport For Having A Bomb-Like Watch
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.