Egypt’s Economy Close To Meltdown – Debka

We highly recommend you read the latest from Debka on Egypt. Here is the money quote:



A high-ranking US source in Washington told debkafile’s sources that the situation in Egypt is so appalling that a military takeover of the regime is no longer a threat but the only hope of rescuing Egypt from economic meltdown. Yet at this critical moment, he said, “the Egyptian army appears to have no figure capable of saving Egypt.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.