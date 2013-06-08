A Cairo Crime Family Took Us Inside One Of Egypt's Most Desperate Slums [PHOTOS]

Inside Dar al-Salam.

I recently visited one of Cairo’s most desperate slums.



Before I got to Egypt, I had never heard of the place, which is called Dar al-Salam. And I was only able to venture into it because I was accompanied by a member of an organised crime family.

I learned about Dar al-Salam from a man named Sonny, who I met one night in Cairo’s violent Tahrir Square.

Sonny had done what few Egyptians could manage: He had escaped Egypt. After growing up poor, he had become a mechanic, run a successful business, met a Japanese woman, and emigrated to Japan. He had only now braved a return trip to Egypt to visit family and friends.

Sonny invited me for dinner at his family home in Dar al-Salam. It was Easter.

At dinner, Sonny talked about growing up in Dar al-Salam and living next door to one of the most powerful organised crime families in the area. Some of these family members would end up being our guides through the neighbourhood. Without their approval, I was told, my excursion and photography would not have been possible.

