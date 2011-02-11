Egypt's Army Tries To Stay Neutral With A "Timid" Speech

Egypt’s army just gave a statement. It’s not clear what side they’re taking.



An Al-Jazeera analyst put it well: It was a timid speech that tried to sit on the fence. However, preserving the status quo constitutes a win for Mubarak.

Paraphrased translation from Al Jazeera:

In the light of the rapid developments where the fate of the country is being shaped as we closely monitor events and in light of the delegation of the president to his vice president — the council has guaranteed the implementation of the current agenda:

1) The state of emergency will end eventually

2) They are here to protect the will of the people and ensure free and fair elections

3) The honest men who called for reform will not be persecuted. We should restore the normal way of life in order to preserve the property assets and gains of our homeland.

Note they are supporting the transfer of power to Omar Suleiman. Not likely the crowds will be satisfied.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.