After Minutes In Cairo, There's No Mistaking How People Here Feel About The Government

Reporting live from Cairo:



It’s been more than two years since Egypt’s revolution, but no one knows what will happen next.

The people have watched as elected leader Mohamed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood maintained the same ruthless policies and methods as former President Hosni Mubarak. The disappointment they feel is palpable.

My driver from the airport told me that families are marrying off their daughters under 15 to men 20 years their senior because no young person is expected to earn enough to support a wife, much less raise a family.

I shot the first two pictures from the front seat of the cab as we hurtled into Cairo from the airport. The other side of the four-lane road was gridlocked. My driver pointed out our side had been cleared to make way for a high ranking government official.

My old motel is within sight of where the revolution started at Tahrir Square. The Internet connection is best out here. As I was writing this there was gunfire, a man rushed off bleeding to the hospital and a wailing woman filling the street with screams.

I’ll post those photos next.

My driver said this reads: No Morsi. No Morsi. Go away Morsi..

