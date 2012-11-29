Egyptian Stocks Got Obliterated In One Of The Ugliest One-Day Charts We Can Ever Recall

Fears that Mohamed Morsi is screwing the whole revolution up with his “Morsilini” act is wreaking havoc on the Egyptian market.



On Sunday the market fell nearly 10%.

Today? Off another 4.6%.

And we can’t remember seeing a chart quite this ugly, as in, down, down, down, down. Most down days usually catch a floor at some point, even if only tepmorarily.

From Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

