Egyptian market down nearly 5% after violence breaks out across the country.



Here’s an Intraday chart of Egypt’s EGX 30 Index, via Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

The market has been getting crushed pretty much non-stop since Thanksgiving, when President Morsi issued his “decrees” to grab power.

(Via @russian_market)

