The big winner this Sunday: Egypt.



Last week, Obama announced that the US would be cancelling out $1 billion in debt, and offering up another $1 billion in aid, which along with help from Saudi Arabia means a new aid package of $6 billion is coming.

The stock market rallied nearly 3% on the day.

