The Egyptian Stock Market Got DESTROYED Today

Joe Weisenthal

On its first day of trading following the surprise Thursday evening announcement that President Morsi would expand his power in significant ways, raising the specter that the Democratic revolution that ousted Mubarak could go be set back, Egypt’s stock market got destroyed by nearly 10% (HT: AP).

Here’s a one-day chart of Egypt’s CASE-30 index via Bloomberg.

image

Photo: Bloomberg

