Egyptian Stock Market To Stay Closed, But Now The Saudi Market Is Tanking

Chaos in the streets means the Egyptian market will stay closed at least another day, following two consecutive days of crashing.



In the meantime, fears of spillover are having ramifications in Saudi Arabia.

According to Bloomberg, the Saudi Market fell over 4.4% in Saturday trading.

Meanwhile, the protesters are out in full force in Cairo today. And in the US, new comments from Hillary Clinton continue to suggest that the US is distancing itself from Mubarak.

Photo: Al-Jazeera

