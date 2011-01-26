Tunisia-Like Riots Are Breaking Out In Egypt

Anti corruption protests in Egypt have turned violent, reminding everyone of Tunisia.



More than 90,000 Egyptians agreed on Facebook to turn out for a “day of revolution” to mark Police Day, a national holiday. Hundreds of thousands turned out for the protests around the country.

Then the riots turned violent in Cairo, according to the NYT:

The officers formed a moving cordon around the demonstration and there were scuffles as the officers tried to halt the march by linking arms and forming lines. One woman was injured when the officers pushed protesters against a wall near an on-ramp leading to a bridge over the River Nile. But the demonstrators quickly escaped the cordon and marched down the riverside Corniche, snarling traffic.

Now police have started firing tear gas into the crowd. We’re following via tweets from local blogger @monasosh and others.

[UPDATE: The first protesters have been killed… Watch Egypt’s Tiananmen Square moment…. Have the president’s family fled?]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.