Egyptian Protester Sets Himself on Fire, And Stocks Dive, As The Tunisian Domino Tumbles

The stories now are all about other Arab-world leaders who are freaking out at the prospects of another Tunisia-style revolution.



An obvious candidate to be worried is Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, and indeed today there are reports of a protester self-immolating outside of Parliament in protest. The exact same thing happened in Tunsia.

Meanwhile, stocks in Egypt on Sunday had their worst one-day move since November (though it was only a fall of 1%).

As for the economy, the Egypt has unemployment and inflation both at around 9%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.