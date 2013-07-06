The Protesters In Tahrir Square Have A Message For Everyone Around The World Calling This A 'Coup'

On Friday the Muslim Brotherhood rallied hundreds of thousands (if not more than a million) to protest the Egyptian military’s removal and arrest of President Mohamed Morsi and other Muslim Brotherhood leaders.



The Brotherhood described this week’s events as a “full coup” after the military reportedly detained Morsi and his presidential staff at the Republican Guard Club and forcibly shut down several Islamist satellite channels (e.g. Al Jazeera’s local office was raided).

However, the half of the country that wanted Morsi deposed doesn’t see it that way, and they appear to be hoping to stop the world seeing the ousting of a democratically elected president as a coup.

Here’s one picture reportedly from Tahrir Square that shows how the anti-Morsi protesters want the world to see it:

“It is not a coup. It is a people revolution”. Said in several languages in Tahrir. pic.twitter.com/holAXUxGlm — The Big Pharaoh (@TheBigPharaoh) July 5, 2013

Another picture being passed around online appears to show a similar message:

Yes, it is not a coup in #Egypt! pic.twitter.com/MW2uzt1SeF — abdallah elchami (@abdallahelchami) July 5, 2013

These protesters may be right if one looks at the situation as a continuation of the revolution tha toppled Military dictator Hosni Mubarak.

On the other hand, the military creeped into Cairo hours before Morsi was ousted to secure several important traffic points and potential hotspots before Military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced that the country’s first democratically-elected leader was no longer the head of state.

Egyptian journalist Sara Khorshid described it “A Coup, but Backed by the People” and wrote that she hopes that “the military has sided with the people this time because it has realised that the people are the more powerful force,” adding that a critical priority now is to “oppose any violation of the rights of Brotherhood members and their families.”

So it seems that the Egyptian view of whether or not Wednesday’s ousting was a coup d’état depends on which side one is on — and what happens next.

Army soldiers stand guard near a supporter of ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Cairo University in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013.

