Egyptian President Says 'Amen' To Prayer About Destroying The Jews

Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has expressed his goal to maintain peace with Israel, even sending a warm letter to President Shimon Peres, yet this video from Friday shows him praying as a cleric asks God to “destroy the Jews.”



Morsi can be seen mouthing “amen,” according to the Anti-Defamation League, in a story picked up by The Times Of Israel.

The video and translation of cleric Futouh Abd Al-Nabi Mansour come from Middle East Media Research Institute, an independent Middle Eastern broadcast monitoring organisation. We have also independently verified the tranlation of the cleric.



