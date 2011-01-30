Egyptian Police Have Opened Fire On Thousands Of Egyptians Outside The Interior Ministry

It is nighttime in Egypt and the riots continue for the fifth day.More than 100 people have been killed in the protests, according to Al-Jazeera. There is also extensive looting and destruction.

President Hosni Mubarak has announced some changes to his cabinet, but no one is impressed.

Previously at 11:59 ET: Clashes between police and protesters at a Cairo prison have left 8 dead, according to Reuters. No prisoners escaped.

Also looters have destroyed several ancient mummies at a Cairo museum, according to Al-Jazeera.

11:00 ET: Mubarak has appointed his first vice-president in decades and a new prime minister. The VP is former spy chief Omar Suleiman and the prime minister is former airforce chief Ahmed Shafiq.

10:37 ET: Protesters are trying to storm the Interior Ministry again.

9:40 ET: At least three protesters have been killed today in Tahrir Square, Al Jazeera reports. Videos show the bloody body of one protester being carried through the crowd. Reporters say this is actually one of the calmest protests in the country.

9:00 ET: It’s 4 PM in Cairo and the curfew has just started. Everyone is ignoring it.

Today in Cairo

Previously: Police have opened fire on a crowd of thousands that were trying to storm Egypt’s Interior Ministry, Al Jazeera reports.The protesters are gathered in Cairo’s Tahrir Square. The army is there too with tanks.

Al-Jazeera correspondents say the horizon is filled with burning buildings from yesterday.

Apparently the protesters were not satisfied by Mubarak’s offer to change his cabinet. The president may need to offer more concrete reform.

