Egyptian Newspaper Uses Photoshop To Move President Mubarak In Front Of Obama

Photo: via Gizmodo

The most ridiculous use of Photoshop we’ve seen today comes from Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram (via Gizmodo/Copydesk).



Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak was moved from the rear of a world leaders posse to the front, so it looks like Obama, Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II, and Benjamin Netanyahu are following him.

