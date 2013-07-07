Opposition Says Mohamed ElBaradei Has Been Named Egypt's Interim Prime Minister

REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

CAIRO (AP) — An opposition spokesman says pro-reform leader Mohamed ElBaradei has been named interim prime minister.



Khaled Dawoud of the National Salvation Front, the main opposition grouping, told The Associated Press that interim President Adly Mansour will swear in ElBaradei on Saturday evening.

ElBaradei has led the opposition to autocrat Hosni Mubarak, toppled by a popular uprising in 2011, and later to the Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, forced out by the military earlier this week in a move that has led to a new round of chaos in Egypt.

ElBaradei is a Nobel peace Laureate and a former director of the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

