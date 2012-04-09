One Of Our favourite Markets To Watch Got Destroyed Over The Weekend

The Egyptian market — which all year has been a high-octane ‘tell’ on the state of global risk taking — got demolished in Saturday trading.



The index fell over 2%, and is now off sharply from its highs in early March.

Egyptian EGX 30 Price Return Index (CASE)

Other markets that trade on our weekend were off as well.

Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv also had bad weekend trading (and are both off again today).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.