The World's Hottest Market Is Really Starting To Dive

We mentioned yesterday how the hottest market in the world — The Egyptian stock market — was finally showing signs of cracking.



Well: It’s falling again.

The Egyptian EGX 30 Price Return Index is off another 1.3%, sharply bucking the risk-on trend around the world.

It’s still up huge for the year. But after rallying close to 45%, the market is off 6% from recent highs.

Photo: Bloomberg

