The World's Hottest Market Is Really Starting To Dive

We mentioned yesterday how the hottest market in the world — The Egyptian stock market — was finally showing signs of cracking.
Well: It’s falling again.
The Egyptian EGX 30 Price Return Index is off another 1.3%, sharply bucking the risk-on trend around the world.
It’s still up huge for the year. But after rallying close to 45%, the market is off 6% from recent highs.
