Tanks Gather Outside Of Cairo Stock Exchange, As Market Plunges In First Day Of Trading

Joe Weisenthal

In its first trading since late January, the Egyptian market crashed. about 10%. That’s apparently limit down, so trading is already over.

Update: After a halt, the market has reopened, and is now down 8.7%.

According to Ahram Online, there are some tanks and cops gathered outside the exchange. The report also notes that the heaviest selling pressure is coming from foreigners.

