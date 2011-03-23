Tanks Gather Outside Of Cairo Stock Exchange, As Market Plunges In First Day Of Trading

In its first trading since late January, the Egyptian market crashed. about 10%. That’s apparently limit down, so trading is already over.



Update: After a halt, the market has reopened, and is now down 8.7%.

According to Ahram Online, there are some tanks and cops gathered outside the exchange. The report also notes that the heaviest selling pressure is coming from foreigners.

