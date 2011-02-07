Egyptian Banks Open, And The Government Is Forced To Use Cargo Planes Full Of Cash

Photo: Al-Jazeera

Egypt’s shaky return to normalcy begins with a re-opening of the banks.According to Bloomberg, the Egyptian government was forced to use military cargo planes carrying $854 million to deliver cash to various banks, in order to satisfy the throng of nervous depositors looking to make withdrawals.



Meanwhile, the Egyptian pound has fallen to a low against the dollar not seen since January 2005.

