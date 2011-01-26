Egyptian Authorities Block Twitter As Protests In Cairo Increase

In an apparent effort to stem the outside world from witnessing the huge protests currently taking place in Egypt, and presumably to keep people there from communicating with each other, the government has banned Twitter use for the hashtag #Jan25.



From the site ArabCrunch:

Egyptian authorities went into blocking spree, Egyptian users told ArabCrunch that Twitter is blocked where the hashtage #jan25 is being used to update users about the revolution in Egypt against government dictatorship and corruption. VodaFone Egypt Twitter account confirms this with this tweet.

other web sites reported blocked are:

Bambuser.com to prevent live streaming of demonstrations

