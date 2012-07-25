Egyptian Athletes 'Given Fake Nike Kits' To Wear At The Olympic Games

Egyptian synchronised swimmers

Photo: twitter.com

An Egyptian athlete has claimed she had to buy her own Olympic kit after her national Olympic committee handed out fake Nike gear to participants.It is understood the Egyptian Olympic Committee chose a vendor for its athletes’ training and village wear who supplied counterfeit clothing bearing the Nike brand.



Yomna Khallaf, 20, a member of Egypt’s synchronised swimming team, confirmed on Twitter that the athletes were given fake Nike wear.

When asked by another user if the news was true, she wrote: “Yes it is. The bags for example have big nike logo in the front and the zippers are addidas [sic].”

Ms Khallaf added: “It’s so frustrating that we had to pay extra 2000 pounds to have other proper stuff to wear so that we can look OK not even good.” Two thousand Egyptian pounds is just over £200.

A spokesman from Nike said: “Nike was recently made aware that the Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) chose a vendor for its athletes’ training and village wear who is alleged to have supplied counterfeit footwear and apparel bearing the Nike trademarks.

“Nike is highly concerned that if these allegations are true, the athletes will have received products that do not meet Nike’s quality standards.

“Nike’s authorised distributor in Egypt has sent two official communications to the EOC on this issue and no response has been received.

“On July 20, 2012, Nike also sent a written communication to the EOC requesting the committee to take immediate action. To date, we have not received a response.

“We believe this issue with the EOC is an isolated incident. Nike consistently acts to protect its brand and actively engages with law enforcement agencies and Customs authorities to stop counterfeit product reaching consumers and athletes.”

Egypt is sending 117 athletes to London 2012. The Egyptian Olympic Committee could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

