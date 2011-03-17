Activists Say They Were Tortured By Egypt's New Army Regime

Photo: ap

The honeymoon period is definitely over for the Egyptian army and the Tahrir revolutionaries.The army – once heralded for protecting demonstrators – is cracking down on protests in advance of Saturday’s referendum, Time magazine reports. Witnesses and local activists say security forces have waged a full-on assault against demonstrators in Tahrir Square and are accusing the army of torturing pro-democracy activists in military detention.



Amid these allegations, Egypt announced yesterday that it would disband the much-loathed state security organisation. But officials said a new domestic security agency will replace the old one.

All this suggests Egypt’s old guard is very much alive and determined to outlast the revolution .

