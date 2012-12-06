An EgyptAir Passenger Was Bit In Midair By The Snake He Was Smuggling

Photo: markyharky / Creative Commons

An EgyptAir flight from Cairo had to make an emergency landing on Monday after a passenger was reportedly bit by a snake he was smuggling, according to Arabian Business.The crew on the Airbus A320-200 heard the man screaming and decided to land in Hurghada, in eastern Egypt, Arabian Business reported. There, he was taken to a hospital.



A report on Aviation Herald notes the snake, which some passengers say was a cobra, had been stowed in a bag hidden in the man’s clothes. The flight arrived at its destination, Kuwait, 4.5 hours late.

The fate of the snake is unclear; Aviation Herald reports it may have been trampled to death by passengers, or confiscated by authorities.

