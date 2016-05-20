Here's everything we know about the EgyptAir jet that crashed

YouTube/TheYottaTube EgyptAir Airbus A320 SU-GCC.

EgyptAir Flight 804 has disappeared and reportedly crashed while flying from Paris to Cairo.

The aircraft operating the flight was an Airbus A320-232 — registration number SU-GCC.

The aircraft in question was delivered to EgyptAir by Airbus on November 3, 2003.

SU-GCC was relatively new for an aircraft of its type. In fact, it was the youngest of the 11 A320s in the EgyptAir fleet.

Although the aircraft was configured with 144 seats, there were only 59 passengers on board along with seven crew members.

The EgyptAir jet was powered by a pair of International Aero Engines IAE V2527-A5 turbofan engines.

IAE is an international joint venture consisting of Connecticut-based Pratt & Whitney, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation, and MTU Aero Engines of Germany.

The Airbus A320 is a single-aisle, short-to-medium range airliner and is designed to operate multiple flights in one day.

Since its debut in 1988, Airbus has sold 12,499 A320-family of jets — making it the best-selling aeroplane in the world over the last 25 years.

According to Airbus, there are currently more than 6,700 of the planes in service.

Airbus released the following statement:

Airbus regrets to confirm that an A320 operated by Egyptair was lost at around 02:30 am (Egypt local time) today over the Mediterranean sea. The aircraft was operating a scheduled service, Flight MS 804 from Paris, France to Cairo, Egypt. The aircraft involved, registered under SU-GCC was MSN (Manufacturer Serial Number) 2088 delivered to Egyptair from the production line in November 2003. The aircraft had accumulated approximately 48,000 flight hours. It was powered by IAE engines. At this time no further factual information is available. In line with ICAO annex 13, Airbus stands-by ready to provide full technical assistance to French Investigation Agency – BEA – and to the Authorities in charge of the investigation. The first A320 entered service in March 1988. At the end of April 2016 over 6700 A320 Family aircraft were in operation worldwide. To date, the entire fleet has accumulated nearly 180 million flight hours in over 98 million flights. Our concerns go to all those affected.

Overall, the A320 has a stellar service and safety record over the past 25 years. The plane helped pioneer fly-by-wire control technology that is now commonplace in modern airliners. According to the Air Safety Network, the A320 has been involved in just 24 incidents where the plane had to be discarded.

Prior to Flight 804, the last fatal incident involving an A320 occurred in March, 2015, when Germanwings Flight 9525 crashed into the French Alps. The cause of the crash has been attributed to the deliberate actions of pilot Andreas Lubitz who was deemed to be suicidal at the time of the flight.

The last fatal crash of an A320 attributed to a mechanical failure occurred in December, 2014 when AirAsia Flight 8501 crashed the Java Sea. Indonesian investigators blamed the crash on a failure in plane’s rudder control unit.

NOW WATCH: This behaviour could kill your chances in a Goldman Sachs interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.