Egypt Wants To Turn Over A New Leaf With Iran: Foreign Minister

Photo: Courtesy of presstv

Cairo is ready to rekindle its relationship with Iran, Egypt’s new Foreign Minister Nabil al-Arabi said at his first press conference Tuesday, MEMRI reports.Mr. al-Arabi added that Egypt does not consider Iran an enemy state, noting that the two countries have historic ties.



He also said that Egypt would adopt a new policy toward humanitarian issues in the Gaza Strip, beginning next week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi welcomed al-Arabi’s comments today, saying that he hopes there will be “an expansion of relations” between Cairo and Tehran.

The two countries have not had formal diplomatic relations since the 1979 Iranian Revolution when Egypt welcomed the exiled Shah. In recent years, Cairo has accused Iran of using proxies – like Syria and Hezbollah – to expand its influence.

